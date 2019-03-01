Media Organizations
Get your voice heard! Whether you’re interested in writing, editing, photography, film or broadcasting, the college supports many multimedia organizations and clubs.
This page is just a sampling of the many clubs and organizations active at Davidson. Members of the Davidson community may view all organizations on WildcatSync. Students may also work with the Student Activities Office to launch new clubs and organizations.
Davidson Filmmakers Club
We make movies. Short films, documentaries, commercials, feature lengths, together we can make anything! Write, direct, act, shoot, edit, if you are interested in making movies, this is the club for you. Tell your own stories with short films. Make people laugh with our youtube opportunities. Craft films from start to finish alongside other passionate filmmakers!
The Breach
Our club is committed to fact-based, scholarly journalism. Publications will touch upon important political, economic, historic, and international events and issues. Specifically we will publish a monthly newspaper that will include articles and opinions on pertinent events and issues.
The Davidsonian
The Davidsonian is the College’s independent student newspaper operating since 1914. Our mission is to provide the Davidson community, students, faculty, staff, and alumni with critical and unbiased content on a weekly basis. The Davidsonian will further the goals of the College in teaching students to think clearly, to make relevant and valid judgments, to discriminate among values, and to commuincate freely with others in the realm of ideas.