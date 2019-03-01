The Davidsonian copies on a table with a laptop and Davidson gear

Media Organizations

Get your voice heard! Whether you’re interested in writing, editing, photography, film or broadcasting, the college supports many multimedia organizations and clubs.

This page is just a sampling of the many clubs and organizations active at Davidson. Members of the Davidson community may view all organizations on WildcatSync. Students may also work with the Student Activities Office to launch new clubs and organizations.

Davidson Filmmakers Club

We make movies. Short films, documentaries, commercials, feature lengths, together we can make anything! Write, direct, act, shoot, edit, if you are interested in making movies, this is the club for you. Tell your own stories with short films. Make people laugh with our youtube opportunities. Craft films from start to finish alongside other passionate filmmakers!

Exit 30 Literary Magazine

Exit 30 is a student-run publication that publishes literary and visual work by Davidson students, faculty, and staff. The magazine is themeless and includes works of poetry and prose, as well as visual artwork. Short in length and simple in design, Exit 30 is an easily-read and accessed publication, which allows its content to reach a wide campus audience.

Hobart Park Literary Journal

Hobart Park is the college’s annual literary review. It features works of poetry, fiction and nonfiction, as well as visual art, by students, alumni, faculty members, and visiting writers.

Libertas

Libertas serves as the interface for interdisciplinary creative and scholarly writing produced by Davidson students. By publishing a monthly issue and hosting open social events throughout the year, we provide the space in which to cultivate creative expression and intellectual conversation outside of the classroom and to foster community between our readership and contributing writers.

The Breach

Our club is committed to fact-based, scholarly journalism. Publications will touch upon important political, economic, historic, and international events and issues. Specifically we will publish a monthly newspaper that will include articles and opinions on pertinent events and issues.

The Davidsonian

The Davidsonian is the College’s independent student newspaper operating since 1914. Our mission is to provide the Davidson community, students, faculty, staff, and alumni with critical and unbiased content on a weekly basis. The Davidsonian will further the goals of the College in teaching students to think clearly, to make relevant and valid judgments, to discriminate among values, and to commuincate freely with others in the realm of ideas.

WALT 1610

WALT 1610 provides Davidson College with a reliable and responsible source of news, information, and entertainment; serves the public interest, convenience, and necessity of WALT’s listenership; offers members experience in communications industries; promotes live music through social events on campus.

